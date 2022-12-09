SINEMA-BG

Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona speaks during a Senate Homeland and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 14, 2022. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Al Drago.

 Al Drago

WASHINGTON — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona is leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent, she said on Friday, just days after Democrats won a Senate race in Georgia and secured 51 seats in the 100-member chamber riven by deep political divisions.

“Like a lot of Arizonans, I have never fit perfectly in either national party,” Sinema said in an article for the Arizona Republic newspaper.