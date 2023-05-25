The Supreme Court on Thursday curbed state and local governments from seizing and selling the homes of people with unpaid property taxes and keeping the proceeds beyond the amount owed, deeming the practice unconstitutional in a ruling in favor of a 94-year-old woman who battled tax authorities in Minnesota.
The justices ruled 9-0 in the property rights case to overturn a lower court's decision to throw out Geraldine Tyler's proposed class action lawsuit accusing Hennepin County, which contains Minnesota's most-populous city Minneapolis, of violating her rights under the U.S. Constitution's Fifth Amendment.
Yellowstone National Park staff euthanized a bison calf after a visitor intervened in the animal's struggle to cross a river Saturday. Park officials said in a news release the incident led to the animal's death.
Millions of Americans are taking to the roads, rails and skies for Memorial Day weekend, the start of what is shaping up to be one of the busiest summer travel seasons and further proof that despite economic concerns, consumers are still willing to spend on travel.
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes faces up to 25 years in prison at sentencing Thursday in the first punishments to be handed down for seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
It is sometimes said that corporate America is a battleground in the culture wars. This has taken on ugly new meaning in the case of Target, which just announced that it will pull some LBGTQ-friendly merchandise from shelves after experiencing threats that affected its employees' "sense of safety."