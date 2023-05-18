Policeman stands guard at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington

A policeman stands guard on the steps of the Supreme Court, where today, written opinions in pending, argued cases, are expected to be issued, in Washington on Thursday.

 KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

The Supreme Court handed internet and social media companies a pair of victories on Thursday, leaving legal protections for them unscathed and refusing to clear a path for victims of attacks by militant groups to sue these businesses under an anti-terrorism law.

The justices in case involving Google LLC's video-sharing platform YouTube sidestepped making a ruling on a bid to weaken a U.S. law called Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act that safeguards internet companies from lawsuits for content posted by users. The justices in a second ruling shielded Twitter Inc from litigation seeking to apply a federal law called the Anti-Terrorism Act.