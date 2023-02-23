FILE PHOTO: Scenes of capitol hill in Washington, U.S.

The sun sets on the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington on Nov. 11, 2022.

WASHINGTON -- Shanna Hayes in 2007 became the first member of her immediate family to attend college. She did not realize she was setting off on a path toward another, less-welcome family first -- racking up more than $150,000 in student debt.

"At no point did I actually have that conversation," Hayes said, referring to her lack of financial planning before enrolling at New England College in Henniker, N.H. "And to be honest, I didn't ask."