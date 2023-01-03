Kohberger faces extradition hearing in Idaho killings case

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, a graduate student jailed on charges of first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students more than six weeks ago, is brought to court for an extradition hearing in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. January 3, 2023. REUTERS/Mark Makela

 MARK MAKELA

The doctoral student accused in the November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students will soon be transferred to Idaho to face murder charges there, after he agreed at a Tuesday court hearing in Pennsylvania not to fight extradition, local media reported.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody last Thursday in Monroe County in eastern Pennsylvania, where he was visiting family.