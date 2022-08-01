WASHINGTON — An associate of the far-right Three Percenters militia was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Monday, after he joined a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and later threatened to harm his own children if they informed on him to the FBI.

Guy Reffitt, of Wylie, Texas, was convicted by a jury in March of five felony charges, including bringing a gun onto the Capitol grounds and obstructing an official proceeding.