Whitey Bulger

FBI agent Scott Garriola cuffing Whitey Bulger.  Three men have been indicted on multiple felony charges in his 2018 prison beating death.

 Provided by William Morrow

Three men have been indicted on multiple felony charges in the 2018 prison beating death of James "Whitey" Bulger, who lived a double life as one of Boston's most notorious mobsters and as a secret FBI informant before going on the run for 16 years.

The announcement by the U.S. Justice Department on Thursday shed new light on the long-unsolved killing of Bulger, who was slain at the age of 89, five years into a life sentence he was serving for 11 murders and other offenses he was convicted of in 2013.