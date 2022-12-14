Tornado in New Iberia

A tornado passes a highway in New Iberia, Louisiana, Wednesday in this still image obtained from social media video.

 MIKE IBERT/reuters

A mother and her young son were killed overnight when a tornado ripped through a rural town in northwest Louisiana, one of a swarm of twisters that touched down in the region as part of a massive winter storm system sweeping the United States.

First responders found the young boy deceased in a wooded area near his destroyed home in Keithville, Louisiana, a town of 300 people, late on Tuesday night after a tornado was spotted in the area, the Caddo Parish sheriff said in a statement.