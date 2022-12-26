WASHINGTON — Thousands of flight cancellations and delays coupled with long lines and missing luggage at airports frustrated U.S. travelers over the Christmas weekend after a massive winter storm snarled airport operations around the country.

The travel disruptions continued into Monday when airlines canceled over 2,500 flights as of early afternoon, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. The hardest hit was Southwest Airlines with about 1,700 cancellations while Delta Air Lines Inc had over 250 cancellations.