WASHINGTON — Thousands of flight cancellations and delays coupled with long lines and missing luggage at airports frustrated U.S. travelers over the Christmas weekend after a massive winter storm snarled airport operations around the country.
The travel disruptions continued into Monday when airlines canceled over 2,500 flights as of early afternoon, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. The hardest hit was Southwest Airlines with about 1,700 cancellations while Delta Air Lines Inc had over 250 cancellations.
Flight delays within, into or out of the United States totaled over 4,500 as of early afternoon, FlightAware showed.
Kyle Goeke, a 29-year-old Alaska Airlines customer, said he would be stuck in Seattle for days because the airline canceled his flight, scheduled for early Monday, from Seattle to Missoula, and the next available flight was Wednesday.
He had traveled from Washington D.C. to Seattle late on Sunday and said he hadn’t slept at all overnight, as he was instead making arrangements for his stay in Seattle.
“Luckily, I have a friend here in this city to help me out, many others are just left by themselves,” he told Reuters.
Customers took to social media to express frustration and to try to get a response from airlines.
David Sharp said on Twitter his Southwest Airlines flight from Denver to St. Louis was canceled and the next flight was not available for another two days. He said he would rent a car and drive to his destination.
Southwest Airlines said on Monday it was facing a large number of calls from customers inquiring about their travels and that it was “doing its best” to get its network back to normal after the storm.
Some luggage at the baggage claim at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston was there for two days and some passengers could not locate their luggage, local media reported.
Madeline Howard, who had not got her luggage, said on Twitter she had already been told by Southwest Airlines that the luggage was flying to a different airport despite her flight having been canceled.
The massive winter storm wreaking havoc with travel has been blamed for at least 55 deaths in the United States since late last week, according to an NBC News tally.
Four power substations in Washington State were attacked on Christmas Day, disrupting service to thousands of residents, just weeks after gunfire at electricity facilities in North Carolina prompted an investigation by the FBI.
The game of pickleball is surging in popularity across the country. It can be played at any age and skill level. While many might assume that pickleball is a slower, lower-impact sport, experts at Mayo Clinic say it’s important to remember that injuries from playing pickleball can and do happen.
COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, is a leading cause of disability and death in the U.S., according to the American Lung Association. More than 12.5 million people have been diagnosed with COPD, but millions more may have the disease without knowing it.
Marcus Smart slipped out of the Celtics’ locker room in a terrific mood after the team’s win over the Bucks on Christmas Day. It’s easy to see why after a memorable Instagram post from the point guard this weekend.
WASHINGTON — The White House on Monday accused Texas Gov. Greg Abbott of endangering lives after busloads of migrants from the southwest border in Texas were dropped near Vice President Kamala Harris’ home in Washington, D.C., on a cold Christmas Eve.