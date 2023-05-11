FILE PHOTO: U.S. jury finds Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll

E. Jean Carroll reacts as she exits the Manhattan Federal Court following the verdict in the civil rape accusation case against former President Donald Trump in New York City on Tuesday. 

 BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

WASHINGTON -- Former President Donald Trump on Thursday appealed a New York jury's verdict in a civil case that he sexually abused and defamed writer E. Jean Carroll.

The jury in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday awarded Carroll, 79, $5 million in damages.