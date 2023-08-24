Reactions as Trump is expected to turn himself in

A person holds a placard near the entrance of the Fulton County Jail, as former U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in to be processed after his Georgia indictment, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., August 24, 2023.

 RICARDO ARDUENGO/REUTERS

ATLANTA — Donald Trump left an Atlanta jail after he was booked on more than a dozen felony charges on Thursday as part of a wide-ranging criminal case stemming from the former president’s attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

Authorities had said they expected to take Trump’s mug shot at Fulton County Jail — a first for Trump, who did not have to sit for a photograph when making initial appearances in three other criminal cases.