Former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon speaks to members of the press as he departs from the second day of his trial for contempt of Congress charges stemming from his refusal to cooperate with the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

WASHINGTON -- A federal prosecutor told jurors on Tuesday at Steve Bannon's criminal trial that the prominent former presidential adviser to Donald Trump decided he was "above the law" in defying a subpoena from the congressional committee investigating last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The prosecution and defense delivered opening statements after jurors were selected in the trial, with the government's first witness then testifying. Evan Corcoran, a lawyer for Bannon, said in his opening statement that Bannon did not ignore the subpoena and in fact engaged with the committee in the belief that it would negotiate with his attorney and that its deadlines "were not fixed - they were flexible."