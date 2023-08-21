Aug 21 (Reuters) - Donald Trump will face a $200,000 bond and orders not to send threatening social media messages as the former U.S. president awaits trial in Georgia on charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss, a court filing on Monday showed.
The document, a bond agreement signed by Trump's attorneys and Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis, sets out release terms including restrictions on intimidating witnesses and obstructing justice.
"The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media," states the order, signed by Fulton County Superior Court judge Scott McAfee.
Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and 18 co-defendants were indicted in the Georgia case on Aug. 14. Willis gave them until Friday at noon ET (1600 GMT) to surrender to charges against them or face arrest.
Prosecutors in the case have proposed that the trial start on March 4, 2024, while Trump's lawyers have asked for a 2026 trial. (Reporting by Jasper Ward Editing by Bill Berkrot)
Practically every year for the past 40 years, the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover has organized and hosted a “Teddy Bear Clinic and Picnic” with the help of Portsmouth Regional Hospital staff and volunteers.
WASHINGTON -- A feud over spending cuts between hardline and centrist Republicans in the House of Representatives raises the risk that the federal government will suffer its fourth shutdown in a decade this fall.
The wage floor for American workers climbed to a record high close to $79,000, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey released Monday that also found pay demands among women are rising twice as fast as for men.
The wage floor for American workers climbed to a record high close to $79,000, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey released Monday that also found pay demands among women are rising twice as fast as for men.
Lili Hillsgrove of Alton never imagined that she would be working in her dream career before the age of 21. The road to establishing her thriving business as a Lakes Region wedding photographer was built organically; she began by editing photos for the high school yearbook and shooting photo…