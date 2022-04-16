Twelve people were injured, 10 of them by gunfire, in a shooting that erupted on Saturday inside a shopping mall in Columbia, S.C., and three people were taken into custody, police said.
Columbia Police Chief William Holbrook said the shooting at the Columbiana Centre mall was not believed to have been a random act of violence but rather stemmed from “some kind of conflict” among a group of armed individuals who knew each other. Details surrounding the shooting remained sketchy, he said. No one was killed in the incident, which unfolded at about 2 p.m. local time. But 10 people were struck by gunfire, and eight of them were transported to area hospitals. Of those, two were listed in critical but stable condition and six in stable condition, Holbrook told a news briefing.
The gunshot victims ranged in age from 73 to 15, he said. Two other people were injured in a “stampede” of bystanders running for safety.
At least three people were found to have been carrying firearms inside the mall, and at least one of them actually fired a weapon, Holbrook said. Three individuals were detained in connection with the shooting, he said.
DEAR ABBY: I have a person in my life who I considered to be my best friend. Before he moved out of state, we agreed we would contact each other every two weeks to stay in touch and, for a short while, we did. However, I began to realize as time passed that I was the only one making calls, a…
DEAR HELOISE: Recently, you printed a letter from a reader who said it was OK to reuse your bath towels from one day to the next, that there wasn’t a chance of infection or bacterial transmission. That couldn’t be further from the truth!
HAVE YOU ever thought about all the pleasures a dog derives from everyday life: Eating a meal or a treat, going for a walk, playing ball, getting attention, being stroked and petted, chasing a squirrel, romping with the kids, going outside, to the beach, for a ride in the car — and the list …
EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS have grown significantly in popularity over the last decade. December 2021 saw almost $7.2 trillion invested in more than 2,500 ETFs. For comparison, this is about 27% of the total assets invested in mutual funds. In 2011 the percentage was at 9%, which is a big jump in…