Twitter has threatened to sue Meta Platforms over its new Threads platform, Semafor reported on Thursday, citing a letter sent to the Facebook parent’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg by Twitter’s lawyer Alex Spiro.
Meta which launched Threads on Wednesday and has logged more than 30 million sign ups, looks to take on Elon Musk’s Twitter by taking advantage of Instagram’s billions of users.
“Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information,” Spiro wrote in the letter.
Spiro, in his letter, accused Meta of hiring former Twitter employees who “had and continue to have access to Twitter’s trade secrets and other highly confidential information,” the report said.
Since Musk’s takeover of the social media platform, Twitter has seen competition from Mastodon and Bluesky among others. Threads’ user interface, however, has a striking resemblance to the microblogging platform.
Still, Threads does not support keyword searches or direct messages.
Meta and Spiro did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, has been voted out of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus group in the House of Representatives, Politico reported on Thursday.
MIAMI — Donald Trump aide Walt Nauta pleaded not guilty at a Miami federal courthouse on Thursday to charges he helped the former president hide top secret documents that Trump took when he left the White House in 2021.
Meta’s Threads could quickly become a major threat to Elon Musk-owned Twitter, thanks to its easy access to billions of Instagram users, a similar interface to that of its rival and the advertising heft of the social media giant, analysts and industry experts said.
DEAR HELOISE: My husband has refused to eat an avocado for years. When he was a kid, his mother told him they were unhealthy. I don’t know where she got that idea, but I’m asking for your help. When I said they were very healthy, he laughed and said, “Why don’t you ask Heloise?” So, I’m aski…