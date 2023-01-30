People participate in a protest after the death of Tyre Nichols, in Memphis

People hold placards during a protest Monday after the death last week of Tyre Nichols, the Black man who was fatally beaten by Memphis police officers, in Memphis, Tennessee.

 reuters/ALYSSA POINTER

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department said Monday it fired two emergency medical technicians dispatched to the scene of the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols after finding that the paramedics failed to render adequate medical care to him.

A third member of the Memphis Fire Department, a lieutenant who drove the two paramedics to the scene and remained in her vehicle after arriving, was also dismissed, the department said in a statement.