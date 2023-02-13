John Kirby, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications, speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington

John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, answers questions during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON/BEIJING -- The United States said on Monday it still did not know the origin or purpose of three aerial objects that its military shot down over the weekend, as Washington and Beijing traded accusations about high-altitude balloons.

American and Canadian officials were unable to explain the origin of three objects U.S. fighter jets downed over North American airspace since Feb. 4, when a suspected Chinese spy balloon was brought down off the South Carolina coast after drifting across the United States.