Brad Fancher, commanding officer of the USS Carter Hall, scans the debris field caused by the shooting down of what U.S. officials said was a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina earlier this month.

 U.S. Nany Photo/ Lt. j.g. Jerry Ireland

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military Sunday shot down an octagonal object over Lake Huron near the Canadian border, U.S. officials said, the fourth object downed this month as North American security forces have been on high alert for airborne threats.

Two U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters the military had shot down the object but declined to say whether it resembled the large white Chinese balloon that was shot down earlier this month.