FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Trump votes during midterm election in Palm Beach

Former President Donald Trump speaks outside a polling station during the midterm election in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday. 

 RICARDO ARDUENGO/REUTERS

A Democratic-led congressional committee and President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject Donald Trump's bid to avoid complying with the panel's request for his tax returns that the Republican former president calls politically motivated.

The House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee and the Justice Department in separate filings asked the justices to deny Trump's Oct. 31 emergency application to block a lower court's ruling that upheld the request for the records as a justified part of the panel's legislative work while his lawyers prepare an appeal.