A protester holds a sign with an image depicting former U.S. President Donald Trump as Trump's White House chief strategist Steve Bannon arrives to surrender at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in New York, U.S., September 8, 2022.
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's Save America political fundraising group is the subject of a federal grand jury investigation in Washington D.C., the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing subpoenas described to the newspaper.
The Times said that subpoenas were issued to the leadership political action committee Trump founded as the U.S. Justice Department probes the group's formation and spending.
Junior and mid-level aides who worked in the Trump White House and on his presidential campaign also received subpoenas on Wednesday, according to the Times.
Trump's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The investigation into Save America was first reported by ABC News.
Trump, a Republican, founded Save America days after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, a Democrat. The group has built a war chest in excess of $100 million as Trump continues to claim falsely that the election was marred by widespread voting fraud.
The subpoenas were made by a grand jury separate from the one probing a failed bid by Trump loyalists to submit slates of fake electors to overturn the 2020 election, the Times reported. (Reporting by Tyler Clifford, editing by Deepa Babington)
CONCORD — The Biden administration and the state's all-Democratic congressional delegation announced Thursday the state will receive a $66 million grant to extend rural broadband access to nearly 80% of homes and businesses that currently lack it.
Queen Elizabeth II, the seemingly eternal monarch who became a bright but inscrutable beacon of continuity in the United Kingdom during more than seven decades of rule, died Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands. She was 96.
A Massachusetts man and a New Hampshire man have pleaded guilty to charges connected to a reckless ascent of a White Mountain cliff in June, which required rescuers to navigate dangerously steep terrain to bring them down safely.
U.S. crude stockpiles surged by nearly 9 million barrels last week due to a combination of increased imports and ongoing releases from government emergency reserves, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.
The Boy Scouts of America secured approval of a $2.46 billion reorganization plan from a bankruptcy judge on Thursday that will allow the youth organization exit Chapter 11 and settle decades of claims by more than 80,000 men who say they were abused as children by troop leaders.
NEW YORK - Steve Bannon, a onetime top strategist to former U.S. President Donald Trump, has been indicted on money laundering and conspiracy charges in connection with Trump's effort to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.