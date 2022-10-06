WASHINGTON -- The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, but the labor market remains tight even as demand for labor is cooling amid higher interest rates.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 29,000 to a seasonally adjusted 219,000 for the week ended Oct. 1, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Data for the prior week was revised to show 3,000 fewer applications filed than previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 203,000 applications for the latest week.