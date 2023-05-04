NEW YORK — The U.S. Virgin Islands may serve legal papers on Larry Page as part of its lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co over its ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a judge ruled Thursday.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in federal court in Manhattan did not specify what information the U.S. Virgin Islands was seeking from Page, a co-founder of Google, which grew into a company called Alphabet Inc with Google as a unit.
The U.S. Virgin Islands accuses JPMorgan of missing red flags about Epstein’s abuse of women on Little St. James, a private island he owned there. The bank has said it should not be held liable for a former top executive’s relationship with Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
North Carolina’s Republican-controlled legislature on Thursday passed a bill limiting most abortions to the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, a sharp drop from the state’s current limit of 20 weeks’ gestation.
WASHINGTON - A Chinese invasion of Taiwan could potentially halt production by the world's largest advanced semiconductor chip maker, wiping out up to $1 trillion per year from the global economy per year in the first few years, the top U.S. intelligence official said on Thursday.
British pop superstar Ed Sheeran’s 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud” did not unlawfully copy from Marvin Gaye’s classic 1973 song “Let’s Get It On,” a jury in Manhattan federal court decided on Thursday in a closely watched copyright lawsuit. The jury determined that heirs of “Let’s Get It On” so…
ATLANTA — A former Coast Guardsman accused of killing a woman and wounding four others in a shooting in an Atlanta medical building waived his right on Thursday to appear at a court hearing during which a judge denied bail for him.