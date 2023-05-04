NEW YORK — The U.S. Virgin Islands may serve legal papers on Larry Page as part of its lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co over its ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a judge ruled Thursday.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in federal court in Manhattan did not specify what information the U.S. Virgin Islands was seeking from Page, a co-founder of Google, which grew into a company called Alphabet Inc with Google as a unit.