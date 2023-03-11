KYIV — Russian shelling killed three civilians in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, denouncing what he called “brutal terrorist attacks” by pro-Moscow units.

Ukraine recaptured Kherson in November after nearly eight months of occupation by Russian forces who seized it soon after the start of the large-scale invasion. The area is now under almost constant bombardment from Russian forces on the opposite side of the Dnipro River.