Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio rallies in support of President Donald Trump in 2020.

 Hannah Mckay/reuters file

WASHINGTON — A former leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group was sentenced on Tuesday to 22 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump trying to overturn his election defeat.

Enrique Tarrio was given the longest sentence so far handed down in connection with the Jan. 6 riots despite not being present at the U.S. Capitol Building that day.