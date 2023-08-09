A wildfire burns near an intersection in Lahaina

KAHULUI, Hawai — Wildfires fanned by the winds of a distant hurricane devastated Hawaii’s Maui island on Wednesday, killing at least six people and forcing tourists and residents to flee as beloved tourist destinations became flaming infernos.

Some people were forced to jump into the ocean to escape the smoke and fire conditions, prompting the U.S. Coast Guard to rescue them, according to a Maui County press release. The American Red Cross opened an evacuation center in Maui High School, the county said.