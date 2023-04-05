General view shows a tornado on a field near Pleasantville

A tornado on a field near Pleasantville, Iowa, Tuesday is seen in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. In southeastern Missouri, a tornado touched down in the pre-dawn hours Wednesday, killing at least five people, according to authorities.

 CAROL ANDERSON & CHAD SWAGER

At least five people were killed in a pre-dawn tornado that touched down in southeastern Missouri on Wednesday, and teams of first responders were combing destroyed homes and businesses in the rural area for more victims. The fatalities were reported in Bollinger County, where multiple local agencies were conducting search and recovery efforts, Sheriff Casey Graham said on Facebook.

Photographs on social media from Glen Allen, Missouri — a village about 110 miles south of St. Louis — showed severely damaged houses with roofs sheared off, downed trees and power lines and debris covering roadways and yards.