ATLANTA — Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani on Wednesday surrendered at a jail in Georgia’s Fulton County to face state charges arising from actions he was accused of taking to overturn the former president’s 2020 election loss.

Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor and New York City mayor, was ordered to pay a $150,000 bond and not to intimidate any of his 18 co-defendants or witnesses in the case, according to court papers.