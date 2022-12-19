FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces he will run for president in 2024 at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach

Former U.S. President Donald Trump thrusts his fist as he greets the crowd after announcing that he will once again run for U.S. president in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. November 15, 2022.

 JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

By Patricia Zengerle