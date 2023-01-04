WASHINGTON -- The U.S. House of Representatives, mired in a chaotic leadership battle, again rejected Republican Kevin McCarthy's bid to lead the chamber on Wednesday as a small group of holdouts in the party defied former President Donald Trump's call for unity.

Despite Trump's appeal, McCarthy fell short in two consecutive votes for House speaker on Wednesday after three losing votes on Tuesday, as roughly 20 Republicans on the party's right flank refused to back a candidate they deemed ideologically unreliable.