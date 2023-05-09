USA-DEBT/

President Joe Biden speaks while hosting debt limit talks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and their Congressional Democratic counterparts in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

 KEVIN LAMARQUE

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and top lawmakers appeared unable Tuesday to break a deadlock over raising the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt limit despite a face-to-face meeting three weeks before the country may be forced into an unprecedented default.

After about an hour of talks in the Oval Office, Biden, a Democrat, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, showed no signs of softening their positions as a default looms as early as June 1.