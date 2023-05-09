FILE PHOTO: E. Jean Carroll accuses former U.S. President Trump in a civil lawsuit of rape in the mid-1990s

FILE PHOTO: Former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll watches as a former U.S. president Donald Trump's video deposition is played in court during a civil trial where Carroll accuses the former U.S. president in a civil lawsuit of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, and of defamation, in New York, U.S., May 4, 2023 in this courtroom sketch. 

 JANE ROSENBERG/REUTERS

NEW YORK -- Donald Trump sexually abused magazine writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and then defamed her by branding her a liar, jurors decided on Tuesday, dealing the former U.S. president a legal setback as he campaigns to retake office in 2024.

The nine-member jury in Manhattan federal court awarded about $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages.