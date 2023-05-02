USA-IMMIGRATION/MEXICO

Migrants camp between the two border fences as they wait for authorities to request asylum in San Ysidro, California, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, on Sunday. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden's administration will temporarily send 1,500 additional troops to help secure the U.S.-Mexico border, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, in preparation for a possible rise in illegal immigration when COVID-19 border restrictions lift later this month.

The 90-day deployment of active-duty troops will supplement the work of the U.S. Border Patrol but not carry out law enforcement duties, Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a statement. They will conduct ground-based monitoring, data entry and warehouse support to free up border agents and "fill critical capability gaps," Ryder said.