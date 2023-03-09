Ukrainian service members fire a mortar towards Russian troops outside the frontline town of Bakhmut

Ukrainian service members fire a mortar toward Russian troops outside the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, on Monday.

 RFE/RL/SERHII NUZHNENKO

KYIV/ZOLOCHIV, Ukraine — Russia fired a huge wave of missiles across Ukraine on Thursday as people slept, killing at least nine civilians and knocking out power in an attack Kyiv said included six Kinzhal hypersonic cruise missiles, one of Moscow’s most valuable weapons.

The mass strikes on targets far from the front were the first such wave since mid-February and shattered the longest calm since Moscow began an air campaign against Ukraine’s civil infrastructure five months ago.