ROCKPORT, Mass. — A girl is in the hospital and a 13-year-old boy is in police custody, following an assault at Rockport Middle School Monday morning.
Superintendent Robert Liebow issued a notice to parents, saying a “serious physical assault” occurred in the hallway of the school, involving the two students, sometime this morning.
Liebow did not elaborate on the assault.
Police said they arrived to find the girl suffering from an apparent stab wound. She was transported to Beverly Hospital. Police said her injuries are considered serious but not believed to be life-threatening.
Liebow said the boy was in custody.
The Essex (Mass.) District Attorney’s Office said the boy was arraigned Monday afternoon on charges related to the stabbing.
Just after 9:30 a.m., a notice to parents about the incident from Gloucester (Mass.) Superintendent Richard Safier, confirmed it was a stabbing and that he understood they were both seventh-grade students.
Safier said the Gloucester schools, upon request from Liebow, sent over social service staff from both Gloucester High and O’Maley Innovation Middle School to Rockport to help with students’ reaction to the incident.