KYIV/NEW YORK -- President Vladimir Putin ordered the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of Russians to fight in Ukraine on Wednesday, while moving to annex Ukrainian territory and making what Washington denounced as an overt threat to use nuclear weapons.

Western officials called the moves reckless acts of desperation by a leader facing the prospect of defeat on the battlefield after seven months of war against a smaller foe, and predicted they would do little to salvage Russia's war effort.