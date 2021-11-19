After Julia Enright spent Friday morning on the stand in Worcester (Mass) Superior Court, telling jurors that she stabbed Brandon Chicklis in self-defense after he raped her in a treehouse in 2018, prosecutors worked to unravel her story.
Enright, 24, took the stand in her own trial. Prosecutors have claimed that she fatally stabbed Chicklis, a former boyfriend and high school classmate, on June 23, 2018, inside a treehouse on her neighbor’s Ashburnham property as a surprise gift for her then-current boyfriend, John Lind.
But Enright and her attorney, Louis M. Badwey, have argued that Enright is the victim in the case and was defending herself from Chicklis’ attack by stabbing him and running away.
When Enright took the stand Friday morning, Badwey led her through a description of the June 2018 day, including the assault. Though Enright testified that she had intended to have sex with Chicklis that day, she changed her mind after getting a text from Lind, she said.
She said she and Chicklis were hanging out in the treehouse, a spot where they had sex in high school, when Chicklis started to touch her.
“He just wasn’t stopping and I pulled the knife out,” she said, struggling a little with her words on the stand. Enright said she saw a look in Chicklis’ eyes like she hadn’t seen before. Everything unfolded quickly, she said.
“It was just fear. I wasn’t thinking of anything. I just wanted him to stop. I just wanted to get away,” she said.
Prosecutor Terry McLaughlin asked Enright how many times Enright stabbed Chicklis.
“I don’t remember because it happened very quickly but I really don’t remember it being 12. I think it was less,” she said. “I pushed and swung and it was frantic and it happened really quickly.”
Chicklis was reported missing after June 23, 2018. His Honda Civic was discovered in the parking lot of a Hannaford Supermarket on Route 202 in Rindge, N.H., on June 29, 2018.
Then, Chicklis’ body was found by a jogger on July 10, 2018, in a state of decomposition on the side of Route 119 in Rindge. His remains were wrapped in a blanket, a tarp, and a beige canvas sheet, medical examiner Jennie Duval previously testified, as well as placed into garbage bags that were duct-taped. A shirt with his remains had 12 slit marks.
McLaughlin asked Enright if she could have knocked on her neighbor’s door, called 911 or gone to the police station for help after what happened in the treehouse. She said she could have, but did not do any of those things. She went to get help from Lind.
The two put Chicklis’ body in the back of Chicklis’ Honda, went to Route 119 and carried him over an embankment to dump the body, she said.
Enright admitted to cleaning the treehouse using a mix of bleach and water but said she did not do it well. Chicklis’ DNA was found in blood spots that had seeped onto the floorboards.