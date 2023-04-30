Brian Walshe

Brian Walshe leaves Quincy Municipal Court on Jan. 18 in Quincy, Mass.

 Nancy Lane/Boston Herald/TNS

Warrants released in the case of Brian Walshe, the Cohasset, Mass., man accused of slaying his wife in the first hours of the year, confirm Ana Walshe was having an affair and also reveal a mysterious ransom note sent to police in the first days of the investigation.

“We have the so named Ana Walshe with us here..we had a deal worth $127,000.. She messed up..we have her here with us and if she doesn’t pay the money..then she’ll never be back, and we know that the police and the FBI are involved.. Good luck finding us.”