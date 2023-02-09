Twelve-year-old Andover, Mass., boy Sebastian Robinson loved the cello, God, his friends and his classes at St. John’s Preparatory School until it was all ripped away in what the Essex (Mass.) District Attorney’s Office called an apparent murder-suicide early Thursday morning, leaving the child and both of his parents dead.
Sebastian Robinson, 12, and his parents Linda Robinson, 55, and Andrew Robinson, 56, were found dead from gunshot wounds by Andover police in their home after responding to a 3:20 a.m. 911 call from inside the home on Thursday, according to Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe.
The district attorney’s office stated in a later news release that the killings were believed to be an act of domestic violence, and that Andrew Robinson had died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
The sudden death of 12-year-old Sebastian Robinson has left his school community reeling from the loss, remembering him as a “gentle” and “creative” soul. St. John’s Prep is a Catholic preparatory school that serves students in middle school and high school — grades 6-12.
Ed Hardiman, head of school at St. John’s Prep, said Sebastian’s teachers, school counselors and peers were extremely fond of him, and always admired his mellow, sweet demeanor.
