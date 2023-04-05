Top state lawyers are exploring whether they can “take on” white supremacist groups who have made their presence known in the past year and are “creatively looking at every legal tool available,” Attorney General Andrea Campbell said Tuesday.

Any potential legal action in Massachusetts would come on the heels of a civil rights suit in New Hampshire filed by the state’s attorney general, John Formella, against local neo-Nazi group NSC-131 and its leader, Christopher Hood. And the conversation around action against hate groups arrives as the Anti-Defamation League reported both a rise in white nationalist propaganda and anti-Semitism in Massachusetts.