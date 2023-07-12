Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is offering hefty tax breaks to companies to turn offices into housing, the latest example of a city seeking to address the challenges of remote work hitting downtowns and a lack of affordable residences.

Wu announced a program this week to encourage conversions by taxing developers at the city’s much lower residential tax rate. The city would then offer a discount of up to 75% on the residential levy, so for a building with an assessed value of $10 million, annual property taxes would drop to as low as $26,850 from as high as $246,800.