It’s getting hard out there for men and women wearing a badge in Boston, local officials and the police union say, and it’s only getting harder.

“Boston police officers have experienced an increased level of physical and verbal assaults as they respond to emergency calls and patrol our neighborhoods. This violence against police and first responders is unacceptable, and needs to be condemned,” Boston City Council President Ed Flynn said in a statement earlier in the week, soon after well-reported incidents in the Mass and Cass area and the South Bay Mall.