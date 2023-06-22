Unionized service workers at Encore Boston Harbor approved a strike Wednesday after more than 13 hours of voting and set a June 30 deadline for a deal to come together on a new contract.

Nearly 1,000 workers covered by Unite Here Local 26 and Teamsters Local 25 casted ballots in Charlestown, Mass., and nearly all voted in favor of a labor strike scheduled to begin next week, pending any resolution with management at the Everett, Mass., casino.