Mass. seal

A commission is taking public input for a new Massachusetts state seal and motto.

 Patrick Whittemore/Boston Herald

A commission working to come up with a new seal and motto for Massachusetts is turning to the public for help, releasing a survey officials hope will inform a final recommendation due by mid-November.

The Seal and Motto Commission voted in May 2022 to call for a full redesign of the state’s seal and motto and has sought multiple extensions to finish up its work since it was first created in 2021. The group faces a Nov. 15 deadline to turn in to the state Legislature final design recommendations.