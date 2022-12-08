After years of progress, it seems as if those living in the Northeast are reverting back to their old dangerous driving habits. A new report from AAA shows that speeding, red-light running, drowsy driving and driving under the influence increased in the Northeast region from 2020 to 2021.

The most alarming figure was that the number of drivers who self-reported getting behind the wheel while intoxicated in the past 30 days rose by almost 24%, according to the report.