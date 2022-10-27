A federal grand jury indicted a former Northeastern University employee Thursday on three counts for allegedly staging a hoax explosion at the institution that drew a massive police response and frightened community members.

Jason Duhaime, 45, of San Antonio, Texas, was arrested earlier this month in Texas where he initially faced Judge Henry Bemporad after U.S. Attorney Rachaell Rollins’ office charged him in connection with what prosecutors described as a “disturbing” incident.