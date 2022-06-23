A GoFundMe page has raised over $42,000 for the family of Xi Chen, the Massachusetts father of three who died from severe hypothermia after being rescued from a hike up Mount Washington over the weekend.
Chen began hiking on Mount Washington on Saturday toward the Lakes of the Clouds Hut, a lodge run by the Appalachian Mountain Club about 1,200 feet beneath Mount Washington’s summit, the Boston Globe reported.
However, weather conditions were harsh during that day. Amid driving rain, blowing snow and winds gusting over 80 miles per hour, Chen texted his wife that he was worried that he would die without being rescued, New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department reported.
Rescuers found Chen on a trail on Mount Washington Saturday night. He was soon taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, where he died on Father’s Day.
Organizers of the page are Dennis Gu, a longtime friend of Chen from college and neighbor of 14 years, and Tony Long, a friend of Gu.
“I hope the donation money will help his three kids finish their college studying,” Gu said.
Chen was born in Fuzhou, China, in 1968 and moved to the United States in 1994 after graduating from Shanghai University, his obituary said.
He met his wife, Lian Liu, at Wichita State University while pursuing a master’s degree, and the couple moved to Massachusetts, where they would eventually raise three children in their 26 years of marriage.
The Chen family remembered him as an “active and passionate man who loved living life to its fullest,” whether he was barbecuing from his backyard or exploring distant cities on vacation. He was a well-read man, his family said, always willing to dive into a new experience.
Chen is survived by his wife; their children, Mei, Kaiwen and Meiling; his younger brother Gong Chen, his wife, Meichun, and daughter, Qiuyan. His funeral was held Wednesday.
