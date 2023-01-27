The GoFundMe created to support the father of the Clancy family has surpassed its initial goal of $250,000 as thousands contributed towards medical bills and funeral services following a pair of tragic alleged murders of two children in Duxbury, Mass., on Tuesday.
Lindsay Clancy, 32, faces murder and strangulation charges following the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son Tuesday night, Plymouth (Mass.) District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced on Wednesday. The Clancy’s 7-month-old son and Lindsay Clancy were brought to the hospital Tuesday night after Lindsay Clancy reportedly attempted to take her own life after attempting to strangle her infant son, Cruz said during a press conference.
As of Friday shortly after noon, the page, created by Matthew Glaser of Wakefield, Mass., had raised more than $400,000 from more than 5,000 donors. The page posted a new goal of $700,000 to go toward medical bills, funeral services and legal help, according to a description by Glaser. Donations ranged from $25 to $500.
“I am a new mother to a one month old son,” wrote one donor. “I don’t really have words to express how deeply sorry I am that this tragedy occurred. I hope Lindsay can get the help that she needs, and that your family gets all of the support you need to raise your baby.”
Glaser, who is said to be part of the extended Clancy family, started the GoFundMe in support of Patrick Clancy, father of Cora Clancy, 5, and Dawson Clancy, 3, and the infant son. Glaser launched the fundraiser for Patrick Clancy as he “navigates an unimaginable tragedy.”
Members of the Duxbury community packed the town’s Holy Family Church on Thursday night to grieve for the family and pray.
“All of us here in Duxbury are beyond devastated and heartbroken at the news of what happened to this young family,” said Father Robert J. Deehan.
According to her Facebook page, Clancy was employed as a labor and delivery nurse at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. A hospital spokesperson confirmed that she was an employee of the hospital in an email to MassLive, adding: “We are shocked and saddened to learn of this unthinkable tragedy. We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by these devastating events.”
A few hours after the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office identified Lindsay Clancy as a suspect in her children’s deaths, officials were seeking her arrest on two counts of homicide, three counts of strangulation and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. She is in police custody at a hospital, Cruz said Wednesday.
According to Cruz, the Duxbury Police Department received a call around 6 p.m. on Tuesday from Clancy’s husband, who returned to his home and reported what officials suspect was an attempted suicide by his wife.
First responders found the three children unconscious and traumatically injured, Cruz said. Cora and Dawson Clancy were brought to a local hospital, where medics pronounced both children dead. The 7-month-old boy was flown to Boston Children’s Hospital, where he was alive and being treated as of Wednesday afternoon when Cruz addressed reporters in Duxbury.
“This is an unimaginable senseless tragedy,” Cruz said Tuesday night. On Wednesday, he extended his sympathies to the Clancy family, saying he could not “begin to fathom” the pain they must be going through.
