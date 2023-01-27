The GoFundMe created to support the father of the Clancy family has surpassed its initial goal of $250,000 as thousands contributed towards medical bills and funeral services following a pair of tragic alleged murders of two children in Duxbury, Mass., on Tuesday.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, faces murder and strangulation charges following the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son Tuesday night, Plymouth (Mass.) District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced on Wednesday. The Clancy’s 7-month-old son and Lindsay Clancy were brought to the hospital Tuesday night after Lindsay Clancy reportedly attempted to take her own life after attempting to strangle her infant son, Cruz said during a press conference.