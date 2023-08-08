US-NEWS-MA-EMERGENCY-MIGRANTS-YB

Governor Maura Healey speaks during a press conference at the State House in the Boston Common on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts. (Nancy Lane/Boston Herald/TNS)

 Nancy Lane

Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts Tuesday as local emergency shelters fill up with the high number of migrants arriving in the state and surging housing costs displace families.

Healey is the latest governor to turn to emergency action to respond to an ever-increasing number of displaced and newly-arrived migrant families. But the Massachusetts Democrat paired the declaration with a full-throated appeal to the Biden administration for help with funding and expediting work authorizations for migrants.