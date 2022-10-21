Haverhill, Mass., teachers and the school committee have reached a tentative contract agreement, ending a nearly week-long strike.
Despite canceling Friday classes before the late-Thursday-night agreement, the Haverhill School District posted that schools would be open to students
Students missed four days of classes during the strike, and those will be made up at the end of the school year.
The Haverhill Education Association and Massachusetts Teachers Association were also fined $50,000 plus an additional $10,000 for each day on strike, per an Essex Superior Court order Wednesday.
Despite the consequences, the teachers stated, this three-year contract is a big win for the district.
“With this contract, we won a financial package that represents a substantial investment in public schools, closing a damaging wage gap between Haverhill educators and educators in other districts,” said HEA president Tim Briggs at a press conference. “We won language that addresses student safety. We won language to develop a more diverse teaching force. All of these are tremendous benefits to the 8,000 students in Haverhill public schools.”
The financial package, negotiators stated previously, is valued at about $25 million.
The school committee negotiators noted compromises, saying the financial agreement was tempered to not put an “undue burden on taxpayers” and the safety agreement took into account student privacy concerns.
Additionally, the committee stated, the union will reimburse the city for costs incurred during the strike and fund a new scholarship program. Officials also committed to not taking punitive action against teachers who participated in the strike.
Pressure on city negotiators reached a peak Thursday as picketers kept chants going outside Haverhill City Hall late into the night and supporters barraged school committee members social media accounts and public contact information.
Following the agreement, the union profusely thanked the supporters -- from parents to politicians -- for their assistance throughout the strike.
“We are especially proud of the students who so eloquently and passionately spoke up for us,” an HEA statement read. “They continually reminded the dedicated educators of Haverhill what this contract campaign was all about.”
