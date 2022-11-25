The 65-year-old man who was killed in the Hingham Apple store crash that seriously injured 20 other people had just gotten engaged the day before his death, friends of the victim told NBC Boston.

Reporter for the outlet Eli Rosenberg stated in a tweet that friends of Kevin Bradley said, “All I can say is he was a great man who took care of his family.”

US-NEWS-MASS-APPLESTORE-CRASH-YB

Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham is arraigned in Hingham District court as a result of a crash at the Apple Store in Hingham that resulted in a death and 19 injuries on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (Greg Derr/Pool/Patriot Ledger/TNS)